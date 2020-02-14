|
Milton R. Sills Milton R. Sills 92, of Mtn. Home AR, formerly of Kansas City, KS passed away on February 12. He was preceded in death by wife Medora Richardson Sills, son Robbie, brothers: Maynard, CW, and Herman Sills. He is survived by daughter Debbie Oliver, two grandchildren: Renee Oliver and Jason (Christa) Oliver, four great grandchildren: Liam, Brooke, Chase, Jaxson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Roller Funeral Home on February 15 at 10:00am with interment on February 17 at Highland Park Cemetery in Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2020