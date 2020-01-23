|
|
Mimi Maslan Mimi Maslan of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sheffield Cemetery, 6100 Wilson Rd., Kansas City, MO 64123. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the Jewish Community Center or the . Born in Tunis, Tunisia, Mimi was the third daughter of Solomon and Eugenie Cohen. Growing up there during World War II, she served as an interpreter for British and U.S. Forces. At age 18,she met the love of her life, Leon, while he was stationed there as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Mimi fell in love, and despite having to leave her Tunisian family, married Leon.She came to this country by herself in 1945 on a trans-Atlantic ship for war brides. Leon met her at the port in Charleston, South Carolina, with flowers and candy. She and Leon settled in Kansas City and started their family. She was a loving mother who put her family before everything else. She was very active in her children's lives and became a fierce supporter of all their endeavors.Rather than coming to watch Mark swim, Mark's friends would come to watch Mimi cheer him on while pacing up and down the sidelines. She always pushed her children to excel and to do their best and brought her fabulous energy with her everywhere. She tutored and taught French to people of all ages, from pre-school to adult education. She was known by many as Madame Mimi, and beloved by her students. Even recently people would recall Mimi as their teacher and how much they enjoyed her class. Coming from North Africa, she brought with her a variety of special customs, cuisine, superstitions, and a culture of Tunisian hospitality. She always had a variety of homemade cakes and cookies for all of her welcomed visitors. She remained a voracious reader throughout her life, often reading 2-3 books a week. She was so well known at the library at 75th and Main that she no longer needed a card. She adored her husband. Mimi took great care of him throughout his health struggles and provided tremendous love and support especially in his last 8 years of life. Mimi's drive, inner strength, and tenacity were never blunted and defined her life. Her fearsome spirit and joie do vivre will be so missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind her children Sandy (Joel) Leibsohn, Claudia Mahan, and Mark (Cathy) Maslan, grandchildren Kim (Jonathan) Klein, Juli (Jonathan) Klinger, Lauren (Devin) Talbott, Adam (Jennifer) Leibsohn, Chloe Mahan, Danielle Maslan, Andrew (Jacqueline) Maslan, Derek (Alison) McGrath, Hunter (Gloria) McGrath, along with 13 precious great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Leon Maslan and granddaughter Brooke McGrath. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020