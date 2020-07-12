Minnie Ellen Gregory Minnie Ellen Gregory (Nani Minnie), 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, MO to Lewis M. and Julia R. Duncan on November 15, 1925. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband Brick and son Danny. Minnie is survived by her sons Lloyd (Phyllis) and Rick (Dawn), 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10:30 am at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155. Along with being in-person at Northland Cathedral, Live Streaming will be available at www.northlandcathedral.org
. The family wishes to thank Leann with Crossroads Hospice who was so supportive in her final days. The extended obituary can be found at www.parklawnfunerals.com
.