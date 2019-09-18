|
|
Mitchell "Mike" Danna Mitchell "Mike" Danna, 93 passed away September 15, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. followed by Visitation 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Campbell St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. Mike was born Nov. 30, 1925 in Kansas City, Mo to the late Frank and Josephine (DeMarco) Danna. He was a WWII Veteran and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling, golf and serving as an altar boy when he was in his 80's. He owned his own business for many years, where his customers called him "Curly". He was a loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather, who will be missed by all. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother DeMarco who raised him, stepmother Virginia and his firstborn son. He is survived by his children, Josephine Perez (Roland), Frank Danna (Joyce), Jeanette Cucolo (Frank), Virginia Thompson (Tommy), Michael Danna (Karen); 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, sisters, brother and brothers-in-law, Catherine Danna, Nick Danna, Bonnie and Mike Rowland, Mary Jo and Mike McCoy; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Frances Smith, Rosemary and Charlie Bondi and Norine Spero. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Groves for all their care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019