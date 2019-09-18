Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
Mitchell Danna
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Danna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell "Mike" Danna


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell "Mike" Danna Mitchell "Mike" Danna, 93 passed away September 15, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. followed by Visitation 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Campbell St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. Mike was born Nov. 30, 1925 in Kansas City, Mo to the late Frank and Josephine (DeMarco) Danna. He was a WWII Veteran and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling, golf and serving as an altar boy when he was in his 80's. He owned his own business for many years, where his customers called him "Curly". He was a loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather, who will be missed by all. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother DeMarco who raised him, stepmother Virginia and his firstborn son. He is survived by his children, Josephine Perez (Roland), Frank Danna (Joyce), Jeanette Cucolo (Frank), Virginia Thompson (Tommy), Michael Danna (Karen); 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, sisters, brother and brothers-in-law, Catherine Danna, Nick Danna, Bonnie and Mike Rowland, Mary Jo and Mike McCoy; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Frances Smith, Rosemary and Charlie Bondi and Norine Spero. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Groves for all their care.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now