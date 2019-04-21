Modine Moody Ila Modine Moody, 89, of Liberty, MO, joined her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2019, in her home with family at her side. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Monday, April 22, and services 10:00 am Tuesday, April 23, all at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to South Liberty Baptist Church where Modine had been a member for 50 years. Modine was born September 23, 1929, in Rule, TX, the third of seven children of Floyd Eldon and Clemmie Jane (Rollins) Rock. Along with her parents, Modine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, two brothers and three sisters. Modine worked for Southwestern Bell for more than 20 years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Survivors include her children, Beverly Carter, Frances McClure, Rick Moody, Mike Moody (Cherrie), Tammy Moody and Linda Scarbro (Bud); 23 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and a great-great grandson. She also leaves a sister, Ann Tucker (Jim) as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel 816-781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019