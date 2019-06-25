Molly Ann Monroe Molly Ann Monroe, 64, of Lawson, MO, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating Molly's life at 7:00 pm, on Tuesday, June 25, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cancer Action (canceractionkc.org). Molly was born April 22, 1955, in Kansas City, MO, the younger of two children of Jack Wyatt and Helen Jane (Richards) Monroe. Her parents, as well as her son-in-law, Ed Files, preceded her in death. She grew up in Lawson where she graduated from high school. Molly worked 16 years at the Harley Davidson Plant in the Kansas City Northland. She was a member of God's Church of Love and Grace in Lawson, MO. Survivors include her children, David Ballew and Dana Files; grandchildren, Brandon and Logan Ballew, Grace and Layla Files; brother, Marty Monroe and his wife Rae Jean; nephew, Nicholas Monroe, his wife Nicole, and their son Wyatt; niece, Natasha Monroe; as well as other family members and friends, including her best friends Randy and Paula Zeikle, who will miss her greatly. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book at www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel 816-781-8228

Published in Kansas City Star on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary