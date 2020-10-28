1/
Molly Ruth Proffer
1951 - 2020
Molly Ruth Proffer
December 22, 1951 - October 25, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Molly Ruth Proffer (née Magilow) passed away on Sunday, October 25th at 6:25 a.m. at the family home. The daughter of Melvin Magilow and Esther Zelda Kleinman, she grew up in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. where she attended Southwest High School before traveling to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to attend Vassar College. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, and briefly considered but then thought better of a graduate degree in Philosophy, choosing instead to return to Kansas City. Here, she worked in advertising and later at Hallmark. She met her husband, Don Proffer, and together they created and ran a successful media production company, Proffer Productions, for 40 years.
She was deeply devoted to her family and to her community, dedicating the majority of her considerable energy and talents to serving others. She enjoyed a good detective story and lived for lively conversation full of laughter and confidences. Her clear vision and bright humor will never be far from our minds. She is survived by her husband, Donald Proffer; daughter Abby Lordan and son-in-law Joe Lordan; two sons, Ben and Alex; granddaughters, Riley Ann Lordan and Madison Rose Lordan; brothers, Lee and Roger; and a dear stepmother, Audrey Leban. A private family service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Thursday, October 29th. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Alzheimer's Association, Heart of America chapter. To leave a tribute or read an extended obituary, please visit louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
PRIVATE -- Rose Hill Cemetery
