|
|
Molly Scavuzzo Molly Scavuzzo age 93 peacefully passed in January 2020.Molly was preceded in death by her husband, Santo Scavuzzo, parents Frank and Carmela DeLuna and brother Lou. She is survived by loving family: her son, John (Pam) Scavuzzo, her daughter, Sandra (Jim) Harvey, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00am Saturday, February 22ndat St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO followed by Mass at 11:00 am.A private interment will be held later in the spring.Please refer tomuehlebachchapel.comfor her story andCondolences that may be expressed to the family.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the or . Thank You.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020