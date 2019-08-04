|
Molly Sheehan Corkill Molly Sheehan Corkill, 60, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 29th. Rosary will be held Monday, August 5th at 4:30pm followed by a visitation from 5-7pm. Molly's Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 6th from 4-7pm. Both services will be held at Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, Missouri. For a full tribute, please see https://signaturefunerals.com/molly-sheehan-corkill/ Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019