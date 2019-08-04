Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Drexel Hall
3301 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Drexel Hall
3301 Baltimore Ave,
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Drexel Hall,
3301 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Corkill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Sheehan Corkill


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Molly Sheehan Corkill Obituary
Molly Sheehan Corkill Molly Sheehan Corkill, 60, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 29th. Rosary will be held Monday, August 5th at 4:30pm followed by a visitation from 5-7pm. Molly's Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 6th from 4-7pm. Both services will be held at Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, Missouri. For a full tribute, please see https://signaturefunerals.com/molly-sheehan-corkill/ Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Molly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now