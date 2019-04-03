Mona Jean (Halliburton) Randolph Mona Jean (Halliburton) Randolph, age 82, of Kansas City, MO. passed away February 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City. Cause of death was long delayed complications of polio. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at Colonial Presbyterian Church, South Kansas City Campus, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO. A reception will follow immediately at the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to ( ), or Post-Polio Health International (www.post-polio.org). Mona was born August 26, 1936 in Memphis, TN, but grew up and spent most of her life in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Southeast High School in 1954, and then attended Missouri Valley College until she contracted polio at age 20 in August 1956. After a six-month hospitalization Mona went to Warm Springs, GA. for rehabilitation, returning to Kansas City in 1957. She was married to her beloved husband, Mark William Randolph, originally of Wilmette, Il., on Dec. 26, 1986 in Kansas City, MO. Mona was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Ruth Aufranc, and her father, Raymond Halliburton. Mona is survived by her husband Mark, of the home, her brother, Richard Halliburton (Miriam Pepper), Leawood, KS.; nephew Colin Halliburton (Lindsey Kellenbarger), Lawrence, KS.; and niece Leah Halliburton (Peter Spartos) and great nephew Nicholas Pepper Spartos, New York, NY. Although Mona had polio, she lived a rich, full, long and abundant life. As recently profiled in The Kansas City Star (www.kansascity.com/latest- news/article211390324.html) Mona was known for being one of the very few polio survivors nationally still using an iron lung. However, Mona will also be remembered as an early and successful advocate for independent living by people with severe disabilities. She was an early and longtime member of The Whole Person. She served on the board of directors for the Coalition for Independence. She was a volunteer at Abounding Love, Colonial Presbyterian Church's ministry to persons with developmental disabilities. And, her advocacy helped bring curb cuts to Kansas City. In 1972, Mona put her beliefs in action, and organized a household and network of personal care helpers who allowed her to live in her own home on her own terms. In 1989, Mona was asked to contribute an article about her motivation for living independently to the 30th anniversary issue of the Rehabilitation Gazette. It was a compelling need, she asserted, to live out her Christian faith, to translate her beliefs into daily living, a necessity of personal integrity, and a need to show that God keeps his promises. Read her full story at www.dignitymemorial.com/ obituaries/kansas-city- mo/mona-randolph-8181270

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary