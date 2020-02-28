|
|
Mona "Neal" Lawhon 1931 - 2020 Mona "Neal" Lawhon, 88 of Gladstone, MO, passed away February 26. Neal was born March 4, 1931 to the late Ray and Eurith (Miller) Wharton in Gentry County, MO. She married William Lawhon. Survivors include daughter, Martha (Gary) Siler; two grandchildren, William (Marci) Siler and Eileen (John) Sumner; 5 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and cousin, Autumn Gabriel. Preceded in death by husband, William Lawhon; and cousin, Keith Gabriel. Funeral Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2020