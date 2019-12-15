|
|
Mona Lou "Monsie" Cameron Mona Lou "Monsie" Cameron, 89, passed away suddenly and painlessly on November 26th, 2019, at the UMPC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born Mona Lou Hoedl on June 6th, 1930, in Washington, PA, and grew up in Dearborn, MI. She was a graduate of the Edison Institute and of Michigan State University, where she majored in journalism. There she met William J. Cameron, whom she married on June 19, 1954. The couple moved to Kansas City, KS, where Bill spent his entire career as an OBGYN for the Kansas University Medical Center. Monsie put her journalism degree to work, first doing freelance reporting for local newspapers and magazines, and later becoming one of the first female sports journalists in the nation. The regard she won as a pioneer in her field was such that other journalists interviewed her for a take on what it was like to be an actual woman covering sports. She reported on the KC Royals, at times traveling with the team, and provided color commentary for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournaments on KBEA radio. As their careers advanced, Monsie and Bill lived in Roland Park, KS; Prairie Village, KS; Fairway, KS; Mission Hills, KS; and Stilwell, KS. Monsie was a den mother, a volunteer for the American Red Cross, and a member of St. Michael's Episcopal church. Upon retirement, Monsie and Bill moved to Traverse City, MI. They owned a cottage on Holy Island, just south of Charlevoix, MI. Though most people thought it fairly crazy, they summered on the island and then moved an hour south each fall to Traverse City to take advantage of the balmy winter weather there. Monsie was a member of the Christ Episcopal church in Charlevoix, where she frequently made important announcements about dogs. Monsie is survived by her four children: educator Amy Cameron, physician Julie Cameron (husband Ray Varoulo), author W. Bruce Cameron (wife Cathryn Michon) and dog Carly. Her grandchildren are Gage Cameron, Chase Cameron, Chelsea Hatch, and Georgia Cameron. Her great-grandchildren are named Ewan, Garrett, Sadie, Gordon, and Eloise. Her dogs were named Cammie, Gypsy, Coaly, Scoop, Luke, Maggie, Katie, Bella, Tess, Lacy, Nick, Carly, and Nick II. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Monsie's name to her favorite animal charity, Life is Better Rescue (lifeisbetterrescue.org). A memorial service will be held June 2020 in Charlevoix, MI. Arrangements by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., Bakerstown, PA. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019