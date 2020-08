Or Copy this URL to Share

Monica Ann Olenhouse 28 of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Aug. 14, 2020 in Independence, MO from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Visitation: 3-5 p.m., Aug. 20, Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa, MO.



