Monica Annette Troncoso Monica Annette Troncoso, 60 of Versailles, MO, formerly of Kansas City, MO's Westside died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Monday, July 29 at the McGilley Midtown Chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Special Olympics of Missouri Monica was born June 27, 1959 in Kansas City to Seferino and Isabelle (Gonzalez) Troncoso, who preceded her in death. She graduated Northeast High School, Class of 1978. She was a big KU and KSU fan. Monica is survived by her brother, Michael Troncoso and his wife Paula of Barnett, MO and her sister, Valerie Troncoso of Kansas City, MO and one niece, Keir Christenson and her husband Greg of Moore, OK. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019