Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Troncoso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Annette Troncoso


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica Annette Troncoso Obituary
Monica Annette Troncoso Monica Annette Troncoso, 60 of Versailles, MO, formerly of Kansas City, MO's Westside died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Monday, July 29 at the McGilley Midtown Chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Special Olympics of Missouri Monica was born June 27, 1959 in Kansas City to Seferino and Isabelle (Gonzalez) Troncoso, who preceded her in death. She graduated Northeast High School, Class of 1978. She was a big KU and KSU fan. Monica is survived by her brother, Michael Troncoso and his wife Paula of Barnett, MO and her sister, Valerie Troncoso of Kansas City, MO and one niece, Keir Christenson and her husband Greg of Moore, OK. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now