Montana GeKay Vinson Koenig Montana GeKay Vinson Koenig, age 29, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Truman Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri. Montana was born the daughter of Robert Vinson and Michelle (Cox) Corbin on August 15, 1990, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 2009 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Montana earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 2012, from the University of Missouri Columbia. She then earned her Juris Doctor Degree in 2015 from the University of Missouri Columbia. Montana was united in marriage to Jordan Koenig on October 1, 2016, in Parkville, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a lawyer for DiPasquale Moore in Kansas City. Montana was a member of the Missouri Bar, the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, and the YLS Board of the Metropolitan Bar. She served as an advisor for Care to Learn at the Scuola Vita Nuova Charter School, Kansas City, Missouri. Montana was a social butterfly. She loved singing, dancing, musicals, reading, and decorating her home. Montana loved to care for her family. Her siblings admired and looked up to her in every way. Survivors include her husband, Jordan Koenig of the home; their two Brussels Griffon Dogs, Pixie and Jozy of the home; her mother, Michelle Corbin and husband Tad of Chillicothe, Missouri; her father, Robert Vinson and Dawn of Liberty, Missouri; two brothers, Guy Vinson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Gage Vinson and wife Quincy of Mooresville, Missouri; one sister, Ruthie Vinson of Chillicothe, Missouri; maternal grandparents, Donnie and Marsha Cox of Chillicothe, Missouri; and paternal grandparents, Bob and Mavis Cope of Cameron, Missouri. She was also survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Craig and Jill Koenig of Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Also very special in her life were her nieces, Laydee and Elliott, and her nephew, Carter. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Tommy and Nancy Vinson; maternal great grandparents, Doris and Don Hendrix and Buell and Lou Cox; and paternal great grandmother, Eva Rhea. Private family graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri, on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., followed by a service of remembrance at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Truman Medical Center Behavioral Health and/or Care to Learn Scuola Vita Nuova and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.