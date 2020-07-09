Monte Dean Younger Monte Dean Younger, age 94, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on July 6, 2020. Monte was born on December 31, 1925 in Elmo, MO to Howard and Mary (Kinman) Younger. He moved to Kansas City in 1933. Monte graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1943. He served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946. He married his wife Louise in 1946. Monte started working for Amoco in 1961 and retired on July 1, 1981. He was a member of Grandview Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge, Shriners and American Legion Post 21. Monte was preceded in death by his parents and wife Louise Younger. He is survived by his daughter Debbie Young, his brother John (Martha) Younger, his niece Amy (Chuck) Hammons, his nephew Keith (Anne) Younger, his long-time dear friend Mary Louise Jenkins, one great-niece and four great-nephews. Private funeral services will be held.