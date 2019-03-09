Dr. Morris Flarsheim Wise Morris Wise, M.D., 80, retired urologist, died on March 6, 2019, of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, on his mother's 21st birthday, January 4, 1939. He was the son of Ruth and Philip Wise and grandson of Edna and Edwin Flarsheim and Kate and Charles Wise (later, Kate Mack), all deceased. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati, OH, in 1956, where he played varsity basketball and was nicknamed Two-Story Morry. He received a bachelors degree with in 1960 from Amherst College, where he played varsity basketball and graduated with honors. He received an M.D. degree in 1964 from Washington University School of Medicine, where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, and completed his internship and residency at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He practiced urology for 41 years, from 1969­-71 as a Captain and Major in the U.S. Air Force at Carswell AFB Hospital, Ft. Worth, TX , then in private practice from 1971-2010 in Kansas City, MO. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, cyclist, traveler, history buff, movie-goer, joke-teller, fast-food lover and trivia enthusiast. Morry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Waltuch Wise; three children - Amy Wise Gemperli, M.D. (Karl) of Leawood, KS; Roger Wise (Amanda) of Washington, D.C.; and Andrew Wise of London, England; five grandchildren Nick and Katie Gemperli of Leawood; Charlotte and Quentin Wise of Washington, D.C.; and Leah Wise of London, England; brother and sister-in-law Philip and Claire Wise of La Jolla, CA; sister Jeanne Gillette of Bayview, CO; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Laura and Robert Fleder of New York, NY; seven nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and nephews. The family will host an open house to celebrate his life at on Sunday, March 24, at Grand Street Caf‚, 4740 Grand Avenue, KC, MO 64112, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family requests no flowers and asks that any contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the . Many thanks to Morry's physicians and the staff and caregivers at Enhanced Home Care, Villa St. Joseph and KC Hospice.



