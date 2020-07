Morris L. Ellis Morris L. Ellis 85, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. Celebration of Life: Mon., July 20th, 11 a.m. at Floral Hills. He was preceded in death by his beloved wives Patricia and Beth. He is survived by his 3 daughters and their husbands, 3 grandchildren, 3 sisters, many nieces & nephews and so many friends. All of whom he loved dearly. He never met a stranger. His kindness and contagious laugh will be greatly missed.