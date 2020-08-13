1/1
Morris M. "Moe" Martin III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris "Moe" M. Martin III If you felt a tap on your shoulder at a gathering, it would be Morris there to say hi, wanting to catch up. He frequented art openings, lectures, and a favorite restaurant, Café Europa in Crestwood. Jane Pronko, his companion, and Moe, the name he went by, were regulars there. He died of a massive heart attack on August 4, 2020. The service will be online at 10 a.m. (CST) on Monday, August 17, 2020 at https://colonialucc.online.church/. For those attending, we'll post a Zoom link for a short reception immediately after the service, Donations in honor of Morris can go to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. Moe never stopped learning. He read constantly and loved to discuss issues with anyone who could enlighten him on his latest interest. His love of animals is legendary. He fed possums on the porch, and never met a feral cat he didn't want to bring in. He cleaned them up, got them shots, and took them in while he looked for a permanent home. Sometimes the cat became a house pet. He was an enthusiastic bird watcher as well. Morris M. Martin III was born on May 5, 1940, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Morris Martin Jr. and Norene Condren Martin. He grew up in Kansas City, and Raytown MO, graduating from Raytown High School in 1957. After serving in the Marine Corps in the Pacific theater and Japan, he returned to Kansas City. He attended and graduated from UMKC while working in Westport at Penny Lane records and various restaurants, including Izzy's Espresso Service. He is survived by four daughters, Teresa Martin of Raytown, Tina Schumann and husband Karl of Rogers, AR, Norene Place of Raytown, Sarah Smith and husband Troy of San Diego CA; grandchildren Riley and Colby Smith and Cecil Place; his brother Phillip Martin and wife Marlene of Clinton, MO; his sister Jeanne Martin of Kansas City; companion, Jane Pronko; beloved pets, Zane Gray, Pozer, and Socks. And friends too numerous to mention.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved