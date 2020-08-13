Morris "Moe" M. Martin III If you felt a tap on your shoulder at a gathering, it would be Morris there to say hi, wanting to catch up. He frequented art openings, lectures, and a favorite restaurant, Café Europa in Crestwood. Jane Pronko, his companion, and Moe, the name he went by, were regulars there. He died of a massive heart attack on August 4, 2020. The service will be online at 10 a.m. (CST) on Monday, August 17, 2020 at https://colonialucc.online.church/
. For those attending, we'll post a Zoom link for a short reception immediately after the service, Donations in honor of Morris can go to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. Moe never stopped learning. He read constantly and loved to discuss issues with anyone who could enlighten him on his latest interest. His love of animals is legendary. He fed possums on the porch, and never met a feral cat he didn't want to bring in. He cleaned them up, got them shots, and took them in while he looked for a permanent home. Sometimes the cat became a house pet. He was an enthusiastic bird watcher as well. Morris M. Martin III was born on May 5, 1940, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Morris Martin Jr. and Norene Condren Martin. He grew up in Kansas City, and Raytown MO, graduating from Raytown High School in 1957. After serving in the Marine Corps in the Pacific theater and Japan, he returned to Kansas City. He attended and graduated from UMKC while working in Westport at Penny Lane records and various restaurants, including Izzy's Espresso Service. He is survived by four daughters, Teresa Martin of Raytown, Tina Schumann and husband Karl of Rogers, AR, Norene Place of Raytown, Sarah Smith and husband Troy of San Diego CA; grandchildren Riley and Colby Smith and Cecil Place; his brother Phillip Martin and wife Marlene of Clinton, MO; his sister Jeanne Martin of Kansas City; companion, Jane Pronko; beloved pets, Zane Gray, Pozer, and Socks. And friends too numerous to mention.