Mulan S. Way

Mulan S. Way Obituary
Mulan S. Way Mulan S. Way of Overland Park KS., gently passed away early in the morning on May 12th, 2019. She was born in Shanghai China on December 26th, 1928. Mulan attended the Yangjing University in Beijing, China where she studied Chemistry & English. She worked as a journalist at the ShanghiRadio from 1952 1972. Then worked as a high school English teacher from 1972 1982. Mulan began competitive dancing in 2007 and continued dancing until 2019. She won several ballroom dancing awards and was a U.S. Amateur Champion in Latin & Ballroom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Way. She is survived by her daughter Pu Shen and her siblings: Yipeng Shen, FangLan Shen, YouLan Shen, YiLin Shen. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and family. The Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 6:00pm 8:00pm, at the Amos Family Funeral Home at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee KS 66203 (913) 631-5566. The family asks that in lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a donation to www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019
