Muriel Levinson
1922 - 2020
Muriel Levinson
October 27, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Muriel Levinson, 97, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020, at the Sunrise of Leawood Senior Living Facility. Muriel was born on Oct. 28, 1922, to Vivian and Jesse Oppenheimer, and lived in Kansas City her whole life. She married the love of her life, Jack Levinson and they traveled widely throughout the world. Muriel supported numerous local organizations, including the Lyric Opera, the Kansas City Zoo, and the Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Muriel volunteered with the American Field Service, taught English as a Second Language and read to elementary school children. Muriel was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle enthusiast, an animal lover, and a great cook. She enjoyed the outdoors and vacations in the mountains.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Jack. She is survived by her children, Tom Levinson, Richard Levinson, and Ann Martinez. Muriel has 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Lyric Opera or the Kansas City Zoo There will be a private family virtual service. For more information and to leave condolences, please visit MtMoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
