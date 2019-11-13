Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Murlean Bolas


1936 - 2019
Murlean Bolas Obituary
Murlean Bolas Murlean Bolas, beloved wife, stepmother, and aunt to many, passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born first of nine children on June 7, 1936 to Elba (EC) and Vivian (Hopper) Simmons in Carthage, Missouri. Murlean graduated from Carthage High School in 1954, eventually earning a Masters Degree in Physical Education from the University of Missouri. Murlean was a pioneer in womens' sports, and part of a wave of women to first take leadership roles in Shawnee Mission Public Schools. Murlean coached some of the first womens' teams after Title IX was enacted, leading several teams to victory in state tournaments. On March 16, 1979, Murlean married Jim Bolas, and remained with him until his death in October 2018. Wholly devoted to her family, Murlean encouraged and supported all in her family on the path of education. Murlean is survived by her step-daughters, sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 12:00pm to 1:00pm followed by a 1:00pm Funeral Service on Saturday, November 16 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Murlean's name to College of The Ozarks, Development Office, P.O. Box 17, Point Lookout, MO 65726. To leave condolences and for more information visit: www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019
