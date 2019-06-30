Murray Hamilton Davis Murray H. Davis, a lifelong resident of this area, died at age 92 on June 26, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday July 6th at 10:00 a.m., with a Memorial Mass immediately following, at 11:00 a.m., at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS. Murray was preceded in death by his parents, Roger Davis and Berenice Radford Davis, his brother Radford Davis (Bea) and his sisters, Barbara D. Payne (Mort), and Marcia D. Howell (Meredith). He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen Piller Davis, whom he married in 1951, a year after they graduated together from the University of Kansas; their children, Dr. Scott H. Davis (Lauren), Murray J. Davis (Suzanne), Barbara D. Delcore (Romano), Matthew R. Davis (Amy), Timothy R. Davis (Lisa), Cathy D. Heiman (John); fifteen grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Murray enlisted in the US Navy in November of 1944, served aboard Kwajalein CVE 98 and retired as a Commander in 1966 after service in VA 886, VS 881 and VR 883 Naval Air Reserve squadrons at the Olathe Naval Air Station. Murray was in the insurance business for ten years before joining the Mercantile Bank and Trust Company in 1961 as Asst. Vice President. He remained with the Bank for 30 years, retiring in 1991 after having served as President and Vice Chairman of the Board. The family worshipped at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO, for 10 years, then Curé of Ars in Leawood, KS, for 40 years. Murray belonged to the University Club and Mission Hills Country Club before he retired, after which he and Helen joined Hallbrook Country Club. He gave back to his community by service on many boards, including Bishop Sullivan Center, Inc., Marillac Children's Center, Southtown Council, St. Mary's Hospital and the Rehab Loan Corporation, as well as the boards of several Mercantile customers. He also coached Cub Scout baseball and was Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 487. Murray leaves behind many wonderful friends, including his neighbors and the staff at Santa Marta Retirement Community in Olathe, KS, where he and Helen spent their last 12 years together. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Bishop Sullivan Center, 6435 Truman Rd, Kansas City, MO. 64126. Condolences to the family can be shared on www.MuehlebachChapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019