|
|
Myra Lou Fitch Myra Lou Fitch died peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Geneva, Illinois. Myra Lou was born on September 25, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri to William B. and Myra L. Terry. She was proud to have attended and graduated from the Barstow School. At Barstow, Myra Lou began many wonderful friendships that she treasured throughout her lifetime. Her early summers were often spent at the family farm in Nebraska where her lifelong love of animals was cultivated. She majored in zoology while attending Randolph-Macon College in Virginia and later the University of Missouri. At school, Myra Lou pledged Kappa Alpha Theta and was an active and strong supporter of kites, pansies, and all things black and gold. Myra Lou married Thomas Merrill Fitch in 1960 and despite quickly having four children, she volunteered her time and efforts endlessly. She had a wide variety of interests and passions, so she could be found scoring swim meets at the Kansas City Country Club, manning the cash register at the Junior League Thrift Shop, handing out books to patients at St. Luke's Hospital, helping teach the waltz to Jewel Ball classes, presiding over many different BOTAR committees, serving on the board of directors for Barstow, assisting St. Andrews Episcopal Church, or working with SASSY to help save her beloved animals. Her hobbies included playing bridge, tennis, traveling with her friends and family, gardening, reading, drawing, and needlepoint. She loved the outdoors, the sunshine, walking barefoot, searching for shells, all her wonderful pets but her dogs in particular, and a good laugh. To her brother and friends she was loyal and strong; to her grandchildren she was their fun and supportive "Lovey"; to her children she was everything. Myra Lou is survived by her four children: Mimi Wayne (Bill), St. Charles, Il, Alex Fitch, Bill Fitch, Chicago, Il, and John Fitch. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Conner Wayne, Parker Wayne, and Thomas Fitch. There will be a private interment at Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Barstow School or a charity of one's own choosing. The graveside service for Myra will be private. Condolences may be offered through www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020