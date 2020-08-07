1/
Myrna Jayne Burdette
1959 - 2020
Myrna Jayne Burdette Myrna Jayne Burdette, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away August 4, 2020 at her home. A drive up visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 11-12 pm at the Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home. Private funeral service following visitation. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Myrna was born June 3, 1959 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She met the love of her life, J. Dexter Burdette, at a YMCA aerobics class. They were married for almost 27 years. Myrna worked multiple jobs in the real estate industry. She enjoyed the water, travel, reading and being with family. She loved playing games, but hated to lose! Myrna was loved by all and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Wanda Davis and brother, Tracy Davis. Survivors include her husband, J. Dexter Burdette; her children, Darren Wagner (Lorna), Brent Wagner (Danielle), Drake and Ravyn Burdette; her grandchildren Carter, Jackson, Marin and Landon and her brother, Steve Davis (Beth). Memorial contributions may be made to KU Endowment (Benefit University of Kansas Cancer Center) 3901 Rainbow Blvd, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, Kansas 66160. www.kuendowment.org/give

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
