Myrna Leloie Nugent Myrna Leloie Nugent, 82, of Republic, MO, entered into her eternal home on January 31, 2020, after a seven year battle with cancer. She was born on February 12, 1937 in Amsterdam, MO, to Harold and Cleda (Worlein) Saddler. She attended Hartman Elementary and Southwest High School in Kansas City. On March 23, 1957, Myrna married Charles Nugent and they were married for 50 years. Myrna retired from the Jones Store, loved gardening, sewing and crafting. In 2008, she moved to Republic, MO, to be close to her son's family and she opened an antiques and home décor shop, alongside her daughter. In her younger years, she was always involved in her church and other ministries. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and infant daughter, Lisa. She is survived by her children daughter, Carrie and her husband, Dale Sanders; son Bryan and his wife Ginger Nugent, all of Republic; four grandchildren- Jeremy Newell, Minden Morrison, Emily Nugent, Eli Nugent; three great grandsons- Bo and Brooks Morrison and Gabe Nowell and Ginger's great niece and nephew, Shawn and Sophie; sister- Marilyn (Larry) Robertson; nieces- Karen Harrington and Amie Bowman; great nieces- Allison and Bailey; great nephews- Colton, Jayden and Corbin; and a large number of cousins and friends. There will be a small service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. inside Mt. Moriah Mausoleum, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64131. Memorial contributions in Myrna's memory, can be made to Samaritanspurse.org /occ
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020