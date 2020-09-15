Myrna Mae Walters Myrna Mae Walters, born November 17, 1926, to the Emmons family in Manhattan, KS, died on August 24, 2020, in Lawrence, KS. Myrna grew up on the outskirts of Manhattan, which her husband of 48 years, Francis K. Walters, referred to as "across the tracks". Myrna played clarinet in the high school band, worked in the shipyards during World War II, taught school briefly in a one room schoolhouse, and married Francis soon after World War II. She was mother to Becky A. Selders (Dave), Georgia S. Jimenez and Kipp J. Walters (LoRee). When the kids were grown, Myrna became a seamstress for two different clothing stores, Rothschilds and the Jones Store, in Overland Park, Kansas. She sewed or made alterations to the wedding dresses for all three children's weddings. There were seven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren, at the time of her death. Myrna was preceded in death by almost everyone she knew, Francis (husband), parents Foster Noel and Georgia Elizabeth Emmons, brothers Kipp and James, sister Martha, and daughter Becky, and many more, too numerous to list. She will be cremated and interred next to husband Francis in Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas, at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com