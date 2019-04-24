Myron E. Herman Myron Elmer Herman, 91, of Independence, MO passed away April 20, 2019. Myron was born on August 15, 1927 in Kansas City, MO to Rudolph Henry Herman and Mary Hazel (Smith) Herman. He graduated from Central High School. He served in the Army Air Corps where he played piano in the Officer's Club and many other bands. He began playing as a child. Myron married the love of his life who he lovingly referred to as "Miss America" in 1948. They just celebrated 70 years of marriage in November 2018. He retired from the Railroad in 1987. He served as a volunteer for the Gideons International for several years, taught Sunday School and was a leader in Bus Ministry, bringing hundreds of kids to Maywood Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding around in his 1967 Volkswagen Bug. He always kept people laughing with his jokes. Myron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Dolores (Cross) Herman; son Jerry Herman and his wife Brenda of Winston-Salem, NC and their children Kendra and Joel and their families; son Tom Herman and his wife Sarah of Plano, TX and his children Brittney and Brooke and their families; daughter Cindy Hall and her husband Brad of Stockton, MO and their children Jessica, Landon, Madison and Parker and their families; brother Ronald Herman of Granbury, TX; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm followed by a 1:00pm Funeral Service on Thursday, April 25 at Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 East Winner Road, Independence, MO . In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Myron's name to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

