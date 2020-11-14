Myrtle BunjeAugust 31, 1935 - November 2, 2020Plano, Texas - Myrtle D. Bunje 85 passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 in Plano, TX.Myrtle was born on August 31, 1935 in Yale, Oklahoma to George Oliver Duncan and Lutie Ann Dawes Duncan. Her parents moved to Merriam, KS when Myrtle was 2 years old. She attended grade school in Kansas and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School. After graduation she entered a 2-year airline training course. Immediately following she was hired by Bonanza Air Lines in Phoenix, AZ. After several years at Bonanza she went to work for American Airlines. In 1976 Myrtle had the opportunity to transfer with American Airlines to Dallas, TX. She spent 40 years with American Airlines in International Sales and was on the "Expert Team" in the Tour Department. Myrtle traveled around the world making a life time of friends everywhere she went. Throughout all of her travels in life, with ups and downs Myrtle always kept her faith in God first and foremost. She was a very devout Christian.She was preceded in death by first husband, Frederick Jules Parrott in 1995; second husband, Alfred Johann Bunje in 2005; son, Daryll Jules Parrott in 2005; and stepson, Eric Bunje.Survivors: Daughter, Denise Louise Templeton and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Nick Pahanish and wife, Shelley, Rory Babineaux, Connor Parrott Barczak, Heather Ham and husband, Troy; sister, Martha G. Kelly; nieces, Nancy Neighbors and Jackie Sue Dwyer; step-children, Jan Scarborogh, Terry Beard and husband, Jimmy, Elise Jones and husband, Wes; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, TX.Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington, TX.Memorials: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Myrtle's memory to the National Federation of the Blind at outreach@nfb.org.Wade Family Funeral Home(817) 274-9233If you are unable to attend the visitation or service please feel free to go to:Click on the photo of MyrtleClick on photos and videoClick on live web castThis will be ready 10 minutes prior to the service