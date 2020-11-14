1/1
Myrtle D. Bunje
1935 - 2020
Myrtle Bunje
August 31, 1935 - November 2, 2020
Plano, Texas - Myrtle D. Bunje 85 passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 in Plano, TX.
Myrtle was born on August 31, 1935 in Yale, Oklahoma to George Oliver Duncan and Lutie Ann Dawes Duncan. Her parents moved to Merriam, KS when Myrtle was 2 years old. She attended grade school in Kansas and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School. After graduation she entered a 2-year airline training course. Immediately following she was hired by Bonanza Air Lines in Phoenix, AZ. After several years at Bonanza she went to work for American Airlines. In 1976 Myrtle had the opportunity to transfer with American Airlines to Dallas, TX. She spent 40 years with American Airlines in International Sales and was on the "Expert Team" in the Tour Department. Myrtle traveled around the world making a life time of friends everywhere she went. Throughout all of her travels in life, with ups and downs Myrtle always kept her faith in God first and foremost. She was a very devout Christian.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Frederick Jules Parrott in 1995; second husband, Alfred Johann Bunje in 2005; son, Daryll Jules Parrott in 2005; and stepson, Eric Bunje.
Survivors: Daughter, Denise Louise Templeton and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Nick Pahanish and wife, Shelley, Rory Babineaux, Connor Parrott Barczak, Heather Ham and husband, Troy; sister, Martha G. Kelly; nieces, Nancy Neighbors and Jackie Sue Dwyer; step-children, Jan Scarborogh, Terry Beard and husband, Jimmy, Elise Jones and husband, Wes; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, TX.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington, TX.
Memorials: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Myrtle's memory to the National Federation of the Blind at outreach@nfb.org.
Wade Family Funeral Home(817) 274-9233
If you are unable to attend the visitation or service please feel free to go to:
Wadefamilyfuneralhome.com
Click on the photo of Myrtle
Click on photos and video
Click on live web cast
This will be ready 10 minutes prior to the service


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 12, 2020
I worked with Myrt for many years in the Tour Department at American Airlines. She was so gracious and kind....a true lady. I learned a lot from her.
Kathi Walker
Coworker
November 11, 2020
I am so saddened to learn of Myrt’s passing. She was a beautiful person with a truly compassionate heart. I was so happy to see her last year when she stopped to see me in Arlington on her way home from visiting Denise. We kept in touch with phone calls and emails. I truly enjoyed her Christmas letters. We went through many happy and sad times together. She was always there for me and I tried to be there for her especially in the loss of her precious son Daryl and Fred and Al. She gave me a wonderful party at Birra Perettis and at the office when we retired in 1995. She will be missed. May she Rest In Peace.
I am sorry due to Covid I cannot attend her services but I will be there in my thoughts and prayers. My love to Denise and all Myrt’s family.
Evelyn Ribaudo
Evelyn Ribaudo
Friend
November 11, 2020
Myrt loved Jesus. She protected her family fiercely and treasured her friends. She gave generously. I am grateful for the 50 years we shared. I will miss her hand-painted notes, her coffee, her encouragement.
Lyn Wolfe
Friend
November 10, 2020
Myrt I’m remembering our telephone cconversations from a few years ago and our Time together he first Christian church and the American Airlines Three Diamond Society. God bless and keep you!
Jock Bethune
Friend
