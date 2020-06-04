Myrtle Hines May Erickson
Myrtle Hines May Erickson Myrtle Hines May Erickson, 93, a devout Christian lady, went to be with our lord on My 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 10, 1926 in Preston, Mo. the daughter of Archie and Mae (Wilson) Odenbaugh. In 1944 Myrtle moved to KCMO where she meet and married Wayne H. Hines. They were married 30 plus years, before Wayne passed away in 1975. They had four children together, a daughter and three sons. In 1980 Myrtle married Everett May, a friend from her church. They were married eight years before Everett passed away in 1988. In 1990 Myrtle married Dallas Erickson who was a classmate from Preston. They lived on a farm in Preston until Dallas passed away in 2011. After Dallas passed away, Myrtle moved to Harmony Gardens in Warrensburg to be near her Daughter and son-in-law Doris and Roger Howard. Myrtle enjoyed living in Harmony gardens and remained active in Sunday School, doing puzzles, writing cards and letters, crocheting book marks, and keeping in touch with Family and friends on facebook. Myrtle was very active in church her entire life. She loved the lord, and family very much. Her one wish was that her family will meet her in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her three husbands, parents. son, Wayne C. Hines, five siblings and many other family members. She is survived by daughter Doris (Roger) Howard Warrensburg, Sons Michael (Deanna) Hines Steamboat Springs, Co., Gilbert (Susan) Hines Oceanside Ca., Daughter-in-law Susan Hines, Lees Summit, seven Grand children, four great grand children, with one on the way, along with other family members and a large circle of friends. Private graveside services will be Saturday June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Olive Point Baptist Church food pantry mission fund, Rt. 1 Box 28A Preston, Mo 64132. or Harmony Gardens Assisted Living, 503 Burkarth Rd Warrensburg, Mo 64093. We would like to thank the staff of Harmony Gardens, and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care of our Mother. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
