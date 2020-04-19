|
Richard N. "Dick" Burgess Jr. Burgess, Richard N. Jr. "Dick" Burgess, 75, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away April 7, 2020. In order to keep loved ones safe during the current pandemic, a Memorial Service and time to connect will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to thelmaskitchen.org/donate 3101 Troost Ave, KCMO 64109. Dick was born August 14, 1944, the son of Richard and Gertrude Burgess, in Kansas City. An Army veteran, he devoted decades to his job as a Machinists Union member leader at TWA. Dick was an avid and competitive golfer. He loved playing the game with his friends and watching his favorite players on T.V. He also enjoyed bowling and advising the Chiefs' coaches from his living room. He was a "fixer" of cars and all things broken. Over the years, he helped countless people with mental health and substance abuse problems. He truly loved his family and his long-time and dear friends. He is survived by his three children, Lisa, Lori and husband Dee Osgood, and Richard Burgess III and wife Jenny; his siblings, Judy Hromek, Linda Butner and husband Jim, Karen Ensminger and husband Charlie, Gary Burgess and wife Barbara, Debra Bourn and husband Jim; 2 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren; and, 18 nieces and nephews and 35 great nieces and nephews. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Memorial Service to be announced.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020