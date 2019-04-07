N. Joyce Phipps Roberts 1931 2019 Joyce Roberts, Overland Park, KS died April 3, 2019. Joyce was born in Kansas City, MO, the eldest child of Edward and Norma Phipps. In 1940 the family moved to Independence, MO where she lived until 1962, later moving to Leawood and Overland Park. She was a 1948 graduate of William Chrisman High School. Joyce was employed in the Engineering Department of the Bendix Corporation from 1957 until 1972. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and dear siblings, Thomas Phipps, Shawnee, KS, Fritzi Hazelrigg, Sugar Creek, MO. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Roberts; two daughters and their husbands, Karen and Ron Jenkins, Plano, TX, Janet and Alan Hixson, Grandview, MO; 3 grandchildren and their families, Kimberly and Bainbridge DeWeese and their sons, Parker and Jack, Plano, TX; Zachary and Kelly Hixson and children, Zoey and Aiden, Lawrence, KS; Ryan and Tara Jenkins, Austin, TX; two step daughters and their families, Julie Thomas and children Anne, Emily, Seth and David, New Orleans, LA, Deborah and Chris Wegs and children, Scott, Jordan, Hannah and Katheryn, Quincy, IL; her sister, Carol Anne Gifford, Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law, Connie Phipps Shires and her husband Edward Shires, Lenexa, KS; and many nieces and nephews, their spouses and children all of whom made her life fun and interesting. Joyce loved the challenge of completing the NY Times crossword puzzle, always in ink. Joyce was an avid reader and loved the feel of a book in her hand; John LeCarre being one of her favorite authors. She was excited to have been able to travel around the world, sharing her experiences and inviting you to share yours. It was her talent and her pleasure to create a beautiful home for us. She is irreplaceable, loved and greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the World Wildlife Fund. Services will be scheduled at a later date. (Arr. McGilley State Line Chapel 816-942-6180)

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary