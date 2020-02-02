Home

Nadine D. Fletcher Nadine D. Fletcher, 93, De Soto KS, passed away Jan. 28, 2020. Nadine was the daughter of Bill and Loretta Nohrn. She grew up and lived in Kansas City, KS most of her life. She married Glenn, her high school sweetheart, when he came home from WWII on Navy leave. The couple, married for 49 years, later moved to De Soto to live near family. Nadine was always known as a great cook, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Terri Richardson. Survivors include her son William Fletcher (Katherine), son-in-law Tom Richardson and three grandchildren Kelly Spornitz, Melissa Wible (Paul), and Jenny Woolever (Joseph), six great grandchildren. Her wishes were to have no funeral. Requested memorials to ASPCA, 9800 West 67th St., Merriam, KS 66203.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
