Nadine Elizabeth Robinson Nadine Elizabeth Robinson, age 90, passed away on 7/7/19 in Houston, TX. Nadine was born in South Dakota. The family moved to KCK where she went to school, worked, & lived most her life. The retirement years with her husband, Keith, were spent in the country area of Lake Chaparral in southern Kansas. When he passed, she moved to Grandview MO, near her sister, Corrine Moulton, & granddaughter, Emily Robinson. There she enjoyed tending her flowers on her patio & making jewelry from the stones she gathered from her many trips West. She & Emily spent many happy times attending the Royals baseball games. She also became a seasoned traveler, enjoying many cruises she & Corrine took to various countries, her favorite being Alaska. In May, she slipped on the ice & broke her hip. Her son, Dennis & wife Cindi, considered moving her to Houston to be around more people to care for her. The final decision was to make the move. Dennis & Cindi would be there for her as well as granddaughter, Amanda & husband Justin Perry, & her grandson, Nick & wife Katie Robinson. Shortly after she settled into her new apartment, she became ill with pancreatic cancer. That & other complications kept her hospitalize her remaining days. She passed away the morning of July 7th. Visitation with be at Saturday, July 13th, at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St, KCK, 66112. Graveside service will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Nadine will be buried next to her husband, Keith, & son Bill. Contributions may be given in her name to the .



Published in Kansas City Star on July 12, 2019