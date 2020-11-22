1/1
Nadine Lovere Stansbery
1928 - 2020
Nadine Lovere Stansbery
April 28, 1928 - November 14, 2020
Kensington, Maryland - Nadine Lovere Stansbery, age 92, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Kensington, Maryland. She was born April 28, 1928 in Kansas City, Kansas to Carl Cunningham and Bertha (Ledbetter) Cunningham.
Nadine graduated from Wyandotte High School, class of 1946. She married William Henry Arnold Jr. in 1948, with whom she shared two sons, William Henry Arnold III and John Mark Arnold. Her husband Bill tragically preceded her in death in 1955, when she was 27 years old. In 1965, she married Alan Lee Stansbery, becoming a loving stepmother to his four children: Michael Stansbery, Kathleen Cooper Bond, Thomas Stansbery, and Stephan Stansbery. She worked at Graham Ship-by-Truck for nearly forty years.
A true people-person, Nadine made friends wherever she went - usually within five minutes of meeting them. Her life was full of fun, whether it was traveling the world with dear friends, enjoying a day with Alan on Lake Perry, playing cards, or getting to know someone new. She was an active member of Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas for nearly sixty years. Her vibrant spirit brightened the lives of everyone who loved her, and she will be dearly missed.
Nadine was preceded in death by her first husband, William Henry Arnold Jr. in 1955; her second husband, Alan Lee Stansbery in 1997; and her stepson Thomas Stansbery in 2005. She is survived by her children and stepchildren: Bill Arnold and wife Lisa; Mark Arnold and wife Donna; Mike Stansbery and wife Judy; Kathy Cooper Bond and husband Richard; Steve Stansbery and wife Elise; and Tom Stansbery's wife Christine. She also leaves nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Parkinsons Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give. A memorial service will be held via Zoom at a future date.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
Nadine was my moms best friend for over 30 years. Even separate they always talked. What I will most is that beautiful smile and the love she gave to everyone. Most of all I will miss her laugh! I know that mom and Nadine are very happy in heaven together. Miss you Nadine more than words can express
Sharon Lutz
Friend
November 20, 2020
Nadine was my moms closest friend for over 30 years. You always remember Nadine by her by her beautiful smile and wonderful wonderful laugh. She brought true love and sunshine wherever she was. My mom and her are very happy together and laughing together up in heaven I know. Love you Nadine you are missed.
Sharon lutz
Friend
