Nadine Marie Matthews Bohan Nadine Marie Matthews Bohan, a resident of Rogers, Arkansas, formerly a resident of Platte County, Missouri, was born June 29, 1943 in Berryville, Arkansas to Laburn and Lorene (Peters) Matthews. She departed this life on January 11, 2020 in Bentonville, Arkansas at the age of 76 years. She was a member of Rogers Christian Church in Rogers, Arkansas and a 50 year member of Adelphi Chapter 389 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Nadine loved to read, cook, garden, paint, sing, listen to music, especially opera, and enjoyed playing the piano. She loved to entertain family and friends. Everything she did made the world more beautiful. Nadine became a Christian at an early age and loved the Lord. She and her sisters loved to sing at church. On June 20, 1970 Nadine was united in marriage to James Jerry Lee Bohan. Jim and Nadine were happily married for 45 years. Nadine is survived by siblings Maralyn Hay, Bill Matthews, Evelyn Ray, Mike Matthews, Jimmy Matthews, Jane Matthews, Peggy Eads and Marsha Adams; many loving nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dave and Virginia Bondurant. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Bohan; her parents Laburn and Lorene Matthews; and her sisters Carolyn Montgomery and Patricia Pearl Matthews. Funeral service was 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Charles M Nelson Memorial Chapel, Brian Cummings officiating. Visitation started at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Grandview Cemetery, c/o Karen Crane, 230 Hokett Dr, Berryville, AR 72616. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2020
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 17, 2020