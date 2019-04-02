Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine Marie McCoy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nadine Marie McCoy Obituary
Nadine Marie McCoy Nadine Marie (Eide) McCoy, 83, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019, at her home with family at her side. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, Rosary at 10:30 am, and Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, April 3, at St. James Catholic Church, 309 South Stewart Road, Liberty, MO 64068. Private interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. James Building Fund or Kansas City Hospice. Nadine was born September 21, 1935, in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Thorval and Elma Eide. She graduated from Luther High School in Luther, IA, and received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, IA. Her career in education spanned more than three decades, retiring from the Kansas City, MO School District. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Along with her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lawrence McCoy, in January, 2018. She leaves her children, Mark McCoy (Alice), Joan Schneider (Dean), and Matt McCoy (Suzanne); grandchildren, Heather McCoy, Anne Girdner (Joe), Joe Ensminger (Brooks), John Ensminger, Boston Schneider, Byron McCoy (Bridgette) and Casie Harris (Sam); eight great grandchildren; siblings, Betty Lou Mayer, Robert Eide (JoAnn), Ronald Eide (Mary) and Deb Archbold; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and good friends, including "the girls" in her book and bridge clubs. Nadine once penned, "Family and friends write the poetry of life". You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now