Nadine Elizabeth McCullough Nadine Elizabeth McCullough, 90, passed away at home in Olathe, KS on June 8, 2019. Nadine was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 26, 1929, to Clyde and Pearl Mawby. She was a secretary for Folger's Coffee for 20 years and had various secretarial jobs before retiring. After retiring, Nadine moved to Yuma, AZ with her husband Leon, enjoying retirement with occasional traveling in their RV. Nadine moved to Olathe, KS after her husband's death in 2011 and has lived with her son Steve. Nadine was active with the YMCA and attended Life Church in Olathe. Nadine was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Williams, brothers Lee and Raymond Mawby, and her sister Florence. She is survived by her son Steve, grandchildren Stacy, Brandon, Erin and Keri, and great grandchildren Adeline and Kacee. A celebration of Nadine's life will be held 2-6PM, Saturday, June 22 at her home in Olathe, KS. For more information please contact Park Lawn. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

