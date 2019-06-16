Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine McCullough

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nadine McCullough Obituary
Nadine Elizabeth McCullough Nadine Elizabeth McCullough, 90, passed away at home in Olathe, KS on June 8, 2019. Nadine was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 26, 1929, to Clyde and Pearl Mawby. She was a secretary for Folger's Coffee for 20 years and had various secretarial jobs before retiring. After retiring, Nadine moved to Yuma, AZ with her husband Leon, enjoying retirement with occasional traveling in their RV. Nadine moved to Olathe, KS after her husband's death in 2011 and has lived with her son Steve. Nadine was active with the YMCA and attended Life Church in Olathe. Nadine was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Williams, brothers Lee and Raymond Mawby, and her sister Florence. She is survived by her son Steve, grandchildren Stacy, Brandon, Erin and Keri, and great grandchildren Adeline and Kacee. A celebration of Nadine's life will be held 2-6PM, Saturday, June 22 at her home in Olathe, KS. For more information please contact Park Lawn. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now