|
|
Nadine T. Herrera Mrs. Nadine T. Herrera born March 22, 1918, passed away on December 25th, 2018. She married and had one child, Paula Ann (Pate) who preceded her in death, and has a granddaughter, Natalie Pate. Nadine retired from Woolf Brothers dept store in 1983. She leaves behind to cherish her memory granddaughter Natalie Pate (Co); nephew Robert North (KC); nieces Phyllis Williams (Az), Barbara Tolbert (KC), Carolyn Love (Az); great nieces Stacey Tolbert (Wa), Fatima Weaver (KC), Kimberly Love- Ness (Az), Marshawna Love (Nv); great nephew Mustaafa Ansare (KC); great great nephews Brandin Tolbert and Joshua Tolbert (Wa); and a host of relatives, friends and neighbors. A memorial service will be held on March 22nd, 2019 at 1pm at the Lawrence Jones Funeral Chapel.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019