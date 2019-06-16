Services McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown 20 West Linwood Blvd Kansas City , MO 64111 (816) 753-6200 Resources More Obituaries for Nadine Headley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nadine Winslow Reeves Headley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nadine Winslow Reeves Headley Nadine Winslow Reeves Headley passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 in Prairie Village, Kansas. Nadine was born on February 18, 1927 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ruth Winslow Reeves and Harold B. Reeves. She grew up in Minneapolis, and attended North High School and the University of Minnesota. While in high school, she met Jack Headley through her sister Peggy and they became reacquainted while they were both at the University of Minnesota. In 1948, Jack married his beloved Deany and they moved to New Haven, CT where Nadine worked in the zoology department while Jack finished his Yale law degree. They were married for over 60 years until Jack passed away in 2009. In 1950, Jack and Nadine moved to Kansas City for Jack to begin his career as an attorney with the Lathrop law firm. Nadine and Jack had three daughters, Nancy, Carol, and Peggy. Nadine was active in the Kansas City community. She was a long-time volunteer with Research Medical Center, joined the Kansas City Philharmonic League in 1967 (later the Symphony League), was a member for over 40 years, including serving as Fashion Show Chairwoman in 1971-1972, and President in 1974-1975. Nadine was involved with the women's Downtown Rotary Group, helped at swim meets at the Carriage Club, and volunteered for the Southwest High School PTA, President, 1970-1971. She regularly worked the polls for the Jackson County Election Board during elections and assisted with Jack's campaign when he served in the 1960s as a Kansas City Councilman. Nadine had a wide range of interests. She was adventurous and athletic; she loved to ride rollercoasters, play doubles tennis at the Carriage Club, ski at Winter Park, exercise with water aerobics, dance, and follow fire engines to see where the fire was. In high school, she took flying lessons. She was a huge sports fan and avid follower of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and KU basketball. She enjoyed cooking and playing bridge. Nadine and Jack loved to travel, especially by taking road trips. Nadine always looked forward to planning their next trip. Favorite spots were Snow Mountain Ranch in Colorado and Coronado Island in San Diego. After Jack passed away, Nadine continued her travels, often in the company of her daughters, visiting Colorado, Chicago, Florida and California. She loved flowers, the mountains of Colorado, and the beaches of California. Her smile was sweet and her love was true. Nadine is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Headley Watson (Bill), Carol Headley Wetzig, and Peggy Headley, and five grandchildren, Matthew Headley Jones (Anne), Christopher Kurt Headley Wetzig, Cayley Ruth Wetzig, Casey Wetzig Peterson (Brian), Adam Burge Watson, and brother in law Larry Headley (Sally) and niece Tracy Stotts and nephews Rick, John and Rob Headley as well as nieces Mary Lynch, Jeanne Guerra, Chris McKinney and nephew David Spitler and families. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her sister Peggy Spitler, and her son-in-law, Carl Wetzig. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20th at St. John's United Methodist Church, 6900 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64113 followed by Memorial Services at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of her life will immediately follow at The Carriage Club 5301 Ward Parkway. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the YMCA of the Rockies, Financial Development Office, 2515 Tunnel Road, Estes Park, CO 80511 or to St. John's. The family especially would like to thank CNA Nancy, LaWanda, and caregivers at Addington Place. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com



