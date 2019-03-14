Resources More Obituaries for Naketha Coleman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Naketha Javon Coleman

Obituary Flowers Naketha Javon Coleman Naketha Javon Coleman, 39, was born on March 10, 1979 in Kansas City, Missouri to Venita Coleman and Jefferey Westbrook. She was preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents Irma Mosby and Melvin Beasley and paternal grandparents James and Sadonoa Westbrook. Naketha graduated from East High School in Kansas City, Missouri class of 1997. She was an employee of the Kansas City Star for 20 plus years until her transition. She was also an employee at Unilever. She enjoyed working and spending time with her family and friends. Naketha could always be described as the life of the party. She brought laughter to every room she found herself in. The joy she displayed was contagious and she was known for cracking jokes. She loved her family and remained very loyal to all connected to her. Naketha made her transition from life on March 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She leaves behind: her mother Venita Coleman; two sisters Mykea Rowe and Nykea Rowe; brother Deron Coleman, Sr.; her Godmother Ella Terrill-Currie; three Godchildren Emoni Rue, Asiyah Strickland and Lonell Henderson II; her best friend Cheryl (Lonell) Henderson; two very close friends Latronda Henley and Aisha (Eric) Rue; six nephews, two nieces and a host of uncles, aunts cousins, and friends. Funeral services Saturday, March 16, 11:00 a.m. at New Vision Christian Church. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Services conducted by Duane E. Harvey Funeral Directors. Condolences may be shared on our website.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.