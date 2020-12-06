1/1
Nancee (Blond) Adelman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancee Blond Adelman
July 14, 1931 - December 3, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Nancee Blond Adelman, age 89, passed away December 3, 2020.
Nancee was born on July 14, 1931 to Maurice and Marion Blond in Kansas City, Missouri.
Nancee graduated from Southwest High School in 1948, Chevy Chase Jr. College in Washington DC with an A.A. degree in 1950 and the University of Missouri, in 1952 where she received a B.A. degree and was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi.
Nancee married Arthur Adelman M.D. on May 3, 1962 and they were married for almost 40 years. Nancee was a life member of the Menorah Medical Center Women's Auxiliary, the Council of Jewish Women, former member of The New Reform Temple and Oakwood Country Club and was involved with activities at The Barstow School.
Nancee was preceded in death by her parents and husband Arthur. She is survived by her only child, Laura Adelman Hewitt (David) and two grandchildren, Sydney Alexandra Hewitt and Parker Richard Hewitt, all of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Special thanks go out to the very special team at Mission Chateau. And, many thanks to the healthcare heroes at St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza for their care, compassion, and commitment to Nancee's health these last few months.
Nancee was blessed with love, motivation and support by her friend and caregiver Rose Tyler, as well as her friend and caregiver LaDonna Newton ("teamwork makes the dreamwork"), who we sincerely thank for everything she did to make Nancee as comfortable as possible this last year.
Cremation arrangements will be handled by Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman. Per her request, there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice or Wayside Waifs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved