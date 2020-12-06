Nancee Blond AdelmanJuly 14, 1931 - December 3, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Nancee Blond Adelman, age 89, passed away December 3, 2020.Nancee was born on July 14, 1931 to Maurice and Marion Blond in Kansas City, Missouri.Nancee graduated from Southwest High School in 1948, Chevy Chase Jr. College in Washington DC with an A.A. degree in 1950 and the University of Missouri, in 1952 where she received a B.A. degree and was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi.Nancee married Arthur Adelman M.D. on May 3, 1962 and they were married for almost 40 years. Nancee was a life member of the Menorah Medical Center Women's Auxiliary, the Council of Jewish Women, former member of The New Reform Temple and Oakwood Country Club and was involved with activities at The Barstow School.Nancee was preceded in death by her parents and husband Arthur. She is survived by her only child, Laura Adelman Hewitt (David) and two grandchildren, Sydney Alexandra Hewitt and Parker Richard Hewitt, all of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.Special thanks go out to the very special team at Mission Chateau. And, many thanks to the healthcare heroes at St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza for their care, compassion, and commitment to Nancee's health these last few months.Nancee was blessed with love, motivation and support by her friend and caregiver Rose Tyler, as well as her friend and caregiver LaDonna Newton ("teamwork makes the dreamwork"), who we sincerely thank for everything she did to make Nancee as comfortable as possible this last year.Cremation arrangements will be handled by Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman. Per her request, there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice or Wayside Waifs.