Nanci Higginbotham
1957 - 2020
Nanci Higginbotham
November 30, 1957 - November 20, 2020
Blue Springs, Missouri - Our beloved and devoted wife, mother, and Gram passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 20th while visiting her vacation home in Spring Hill, FL. Nanci was an Army Veteran who retired from the Corps of Engineers in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame and was a sports enthusiast. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Travis Jr., her daughter, Kathleen (Matt), her son, Travis III, her grandchildren (Avery and Ella), along with her siblings, Mary (Richard), Thomas, Michael (Lori, Kim, Michael Jr.), Patrick, and Terrance. Funeral is scheduled for Friday, December 4th at St. Robert's Bellarmine Church in Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. with family remarks and memorial mass to follow.


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Robert's Bellarmine Church
