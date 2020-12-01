Nanci Higginbotham

November 30, 1957 - November 20, 2020

Blue Springs, Missouri - Our beloved and devoted wife, mother, and Gram passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 20th while visiting her vacation home in Spring Hill, FL. Nanci was an Army Veteran who retired from the Corps of Engineers in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame and was a sports enthusiast. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Travis Jr., her daughter, Kathleen (Matt), her son, Travis III, her grandchildren (Avery and Ella), along with her siblings, Mary (Richard), Thomas, Michael (Lori, Kim, Michael Jr.), Patrick, and Terrance. Funeral is scheduled for Friday, December 4th at St. Robert's Bellarmine Church in Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. with family remarks and memorial mass to follow.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store