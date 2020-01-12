|
Nancy (Nano) Ann Kieffer Stilgenbauer Feb. 16, 1934 Jan. 1, 2020 Nancy Kieffer Stilgenbauer, age 85, born Feb. 16, 1934, died January 1, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Nancy was born in National City, CA on February 16, 1934 to Sarah Virginia "Gigi" (Grider) and Clinton Edward Kieffer. The family moved to St. Joseph, MO in 1935 and she attended schools there, graduating from Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College (Missouri Western); she sang in the school choirs. She was the first president of the St. Joseph Sweet Adelines Chorus in 1959. She worked as an international reservation service agent at TWA in Kansas City, MO in 1953 and at the Gas Service Company in St. Joseph, MO in 1954, before marrying Marvin R. Stilgenbauer February 18, 1956 at the First Christian Church in St. Joseph, upon his return from the Korean war front; they were married 63 years. She then became a fulltime homemaker. They lived in St. Joseph, MO until 1963, moving to Kansas City, MO that year, and then moving to Emporia, KS in 1964, then living in McPherson, KS from 1964 to 1998, raising three daughters, Deb, Holly and Carey. Nancy was a member of the First Christian Church, an elder in the church and a member of CWF, Christian Women's Fellowship group. She sang in the church choir and in the McPherson Community Choir and did solos; she loved to sing. Her hobbies were gardening, reading, knitting, collecting art and caring for her beloved cocker spaniel Sam. She has knitted afghans, numbering in the hundreds, for family and friends in nearly every state of the union and a few in Europe; she has knitted sweaters, shawls, scarves, gloves, stoles and hats for members of the family and many baby shawls for friends and family. In 1976 she returned to work as the Administrative Secretary at McPherson Memorial Hospital, advancing to Materials Manager in 1980, and retiring from the hospital in 1998. She served as President of the Kansas State Material Management Society in 1988. She earned her Fellowship in the American Society for Hospital Material Management in 1989 and was awarded the Kansas Material Management Society Outstanding Service Award in 1993. She was a member of the Dianthian Sorority and The Pan Hell Association in high school and served as president of both groups. She was a member of the Epsa Sigma Alpha sorority in McPherson and was president of that organization in 1974. She served as a Campfire Girls leader for three years and was a member of the Twentieth Century Club in McPherson, serving as president in 1969. She retired from McPherson Hospital in 1998. Both Nancy and Marvin retired in Lenexa, KS. In June of 2019, she moved to Dublin, Ohio with her dog Sam to reside with her eldest daughter Deb Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin in January 2019. She is survived by her daughters Deb Miller (Jeff) of Dublin, OH and daughter Jamie Miller, Holly Miller of Morgan Hill, CA and children Aaron Miller (Tiffany and children Trey and Myles), Sarah Miller (Toni), Bradley Miller, David Miller, and Carey Bauer Buckler of Weston, MO and son, Lane Buckler. The family will hold a celebration of life in St. Joseph, MO in the Spring of 2020, with a footstone placed with her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McPherson Museum and Arts Foundation (mcphersonmuseum.com) or the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery (sandzen.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020