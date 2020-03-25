Kansas City Star Obituaries
Nancy Barker Smith Nancy Barker Smith, 83, of Olathe, Kansas, went home to her Heavenly Father on March 17th. Nancy was predeceased by her husband William B. Smith. Nancy and Bill had previously been residents of Leawood, Kansas and Sanibel Island, Florida. They were always active with many friends in both places, with model railroading, and in the orthotic-prosthetic profession during Bill's career. Nancy had been a home economics teacher, and was a graduate of the University of Missouri. She leaves behind, two sons, Mark and Theodore, grandchildren Hannah, William, Ronald, Adelai, and Lindsey, two great-grandchildren, and her brother Robert Barker. We love you Mom.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020
