Nancy Brock Jamison Monachino Services for Nancy Brock Jamison Monachino, 82, of Laddonia will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Laddonia with Father Louis Dorn and Father Dan Merz officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Martinsburg. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia. Funeral vigil will be at 7 p.m. Mrs Monachino passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home. She was born May 28, 1936 the daughter of Ted R. and Violet Brock Jamison in St. Joseph, MO. She married Onofrio Francis Monachino, Jr. January 19, 1957 in Des Moines, IA and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2016. Survivors include: Christine (Paul) Monachino-Perez of Raymore, Candy (Mark) Bertels of Laddonia, Onofrio F. (Glenda) Monachino of Plattsburg, Becky Monachino of Laddonia and Ted Patrick (Amy) Monachino of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, Katie, Mikalee, Samuel, Michael, Natalie and Grant; and one great grandson, Sawyer. She was also survived by one brother, Ted (Judy) Jameson of Corpus Christi, TX. Mrs. Monachino was an area resident for 18 years, a 1954 graduate of Tarkio High School and member of St. John's Catholic Church. She also attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she met her husband of 59 years, Mr. Ono Monachino. Before she retired, she had worked as a secretary for the counselor at the Middle School in Harrisonville, was also a school bus driver. She was Pike County Economic Development Coordinator and she had also modeled for Yonkers, had her own radio show with KAAN in Bethany, and was a Public Information Officer for the State of Missouri Department of Public Safety. In her spare time she was a writer and artist. Mrs. Monachino was active in her parish community, was an avid bridge player and loved games of chance. She also enjoyed cycling, gardening, horses, helping those in need, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Pallbearers will be Samuel Monachino, Michael Monachino, Preston Bunz, Paul Perez, Mark Bertels and Rick Hill. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Food Pantry, c/o Susan Stone, 9191 Audrain Road 609, Laddonia, MO 63352. Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary