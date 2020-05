Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Chapell Ashworth 2-15-53 to 3-29-20 Lupus took this beautiful lady. She will forever be in the hearts of her family, friends, members of Grace Baptist and coworkers at Farmland and Land O'Lakes. Services are pending.



