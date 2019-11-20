|
Nancy E. (Miller) Lyon Nancy E. (Miller) Lyon, 70, passed away on November 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Nancy was born on July 23, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Thomas E. and Frances Miller. The family moved to Atchison, Kansas where Nancy spent the majority of her childhood. Nancy graduated from Atchison High School and attended Kansas State University where she received a B.S. in Elementary Education. She then received a M.S. in Elementary Education and an Ed. Specialist in Administration from Northwest Missouri State University. She was a teacher in the North Kansas City School District and Kansas City School District for many years and also worked as a Senior Buyer for the former Payless Cashways. She married Robert James (Jim) Lyon, Jr on August 10, 1989. Nancy enjoyed growing plants and spending time in the sun. Helping loved ones and friends was a special part of her life. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, her two step-children Shawn (Joanna) Lyon and Kimberly Lyon, grandchildren Rachel and Megan Lyon, her sister Sharon Johnson, brother Tom Miller, nieces Shelly, Karen, Sarah and Laura, Nephews David and Todd and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation is planned for Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-2 p.m., followed by memorial service at 2 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019