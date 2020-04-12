Kansas City Star Obituaries
Souder Family Funeral Home
1333 Ne Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 436-2900
Nancy E. Smith

Nancy E. Smith Obituary
Nancy E. Smith Nancy Ellen (Kane) Smith, 76, arguably the strongest woman to have walked the earth, died on April 2, 2020 at her home in North Kansas City, MO. She is survived by three children: Brad Smith (and Julie), Jeff Smith, and Jill (Smith) Riley; and 8 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Holy Family Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO. Given the state of the world at this time, a funeral service will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com for the full obituary and to leave a tribute. Service information will be updated as available.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020
