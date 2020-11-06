Nancy EmanueleAugust 4, 1933 - November 2, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Nancy Ann "Dino" Emanuele (Keating), 87, died peacefully on November 2, 2020. Nancy was born on August 4, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Edwin and Anna Mae Keating. She graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.Nancy moved to Southern California to pursue her career as a Registered Nurse. She married Joseph A. Emanuele in 1956. The family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1967, where Nancy worked as a geriatric nurse until the arrival of their sixth child. In 1977, Nancy returned to nursing and eventually became head of the Alzheimer Unit at Shalom Geriatric Center. Nancy flourished at Shalom and formed many life-long friendships with her colleagues, many of whom are waiting for her at the pearly gates. With Nancy's sense of humor, heaven will be full of laughter. Nancy loved to read and ensured her children had their own library card from a very early age. She also loved to travel, people watch, Fun Saturdays, and buying special gifts for her family. The British Royal children brought her much joy and their pictures would light up her face. Nancy believed in paying it forward and helping others.Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Anna Mae; and her ex-husband Joe.Family was very important to Nancy. She is survived by her children Jeanne Marie Bowen (David), Joe, Mary Jo, Michael (Kay), Anne and Amy (Eric) (With all these kids, it's no surprise Nancy was Catholic.); brothers Bob Keating (Barbara) and Kevin Keating (Pam); grandchildren Eric Bowen (Becky), Lesa Hofmann (Michael), Leslie Thompson (Mark), Jessica Dennis (Mike), Justin Bowen (Stephanie), Joseph Emanuele and Hawley Wetzel (Matt); great-grandchildren Lily, Ellis, Emma, Truman, Aiden, Jack and Emerson; and nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Covenant House, Times Square Station, PO Box 731, New York, NY 10108-0900; or Harbor Hospice, 211 SE Grand, Suite A, Lee's Summit, MO 64063; or perform a random act of kindness in Nancy's honor.The family would like to thank the staff at New Mark Care Center, KCMO, for treating Nancy with dignity and for their dedication and tender care towards Nancy and all the other residents. The family would also like to thank Harbor Hospice for helping Nancy in her final days and being there when the family could not be.A family graveside service was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.